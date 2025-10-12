NDA finalises seat-sharing for Bihar polls; BJP, JD(U) to contest 101 each, Chirag gets 29

In a major pre-poll development, Bihar’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday (October 12) revealed its final seat-sharing plan for the two-phase election due in November.

As per the arrangements, the two major parties of the bloc – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) – will contest in 101 seats each out of the total Assembly constituencies of 243. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram-Vilas), which did not contest the 2020 election as part of the NDA, will contest in 29.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rastriya Lok Morcha of Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha got six seats each to field their candidates.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed the seat-sharing plan.

More details to follow soon...