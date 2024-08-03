Manipur: Hmar apex body says agreement with Meiteis is now 'null and void'

Imphal, Aug 3 (PTI) Just a day after an agreement was signed between Hmar and Meitei representatives to restore peace in ethnic violence-hit Jiribam district of Manipur, the apex body of the Hmar community said that the pact stood "null and void".

Fresh violence was reported in Jiribam on Friday as shots were fired and an abandoned house in a Meitei village was torched, officials said.

The Hmar Inpui, the apex body of the community, claimed that its affiliated units signed the agreement without the knowledge of the general headquarters and dissolved its Jiribam unit in response.

"Hmar Inpui, general headquarters, is shocked to learn about the peace initiative that was taken on August 1, 2024 at a CRPF facility in Cachar, Assam. The first such initiative was held in Silchar on July 1. The Hmar Inpui condemned the engaging actors and negated the efforts that took place without our prior, informed consent," it said in a statement on Friday.

"However, disrespecting the resolution of Hmar Inpui, members of Hmar Inpui/Jiribam Region, Hmar National Union (HNU) and several individuals continue to bow to the whims and fancies of a divisive and communal state government," it added.

Hmar Inpui hereby declares the initiatives of August 1, 2024 between the representatives of Meitei and Hmar of Jiribam district as null and void. Accordingly, Hmar Inpui dissolved Hmar Inpui, Jiribam region and all its affiliated organisations (HYA, HSA, HNU, HWA) under Jiribam jurisdiction, it added.

The body also warned "individuals who participated in the event to stop their blind and selfish efforts and not represent Hmar community in any manner and if they wish to continue the efforts, they shall do so at their own risk".

Representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities reached an agreement at a meeting held at a CRPF facility in adjoining Assam's Cachar on Thursday.

The meeting was moderated by Jiribam district administration, Assam Rifles and CRPF personnel. Representatives of Thadou, Paite and Mizo communities of the district were also present in the meeting.

"The meeting resolved that both sides will make full efforts to bring normalcy and prevent incidents of arson and firing. Both sides shall give full cooperation to all the security forces operating in the Jiribam district. Both sides agreed to facilitate controlled and coordinated movement," a joint statement issued and signed by representatives of all the participating communities said.

On fresh violence in Jiribam, an official said, "It is an isolated settlement consisting of few Meitei houses, and most of those were abandoned after violence broke out in the district. Miscreants, who are yet to be identified, took advantage of security lapses in the area to commit the arson." The armed men also fired several rounds of shells and gunshots, targetting the village, he said.

Security forces were rushed to the area following the incident, he added.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Ethnically-diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by ethnic clashes in Imphal Valley and adjoining hills, erupted in violence after a mutilated body of a farmer was found in the fields in June this year. Thousands had to leave their homes and relocate to relief camps due to incidents of arson by both sides. A CRPF jawan was also killed in an ambush by militants in mid-July. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)