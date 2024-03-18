Lalu's daughter Rohini, who donated kidney to him, set to make debut in LS polls

Rohini Acharya, daughter for former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, is set to make her debut in politics in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate.



Rohini will be the fifth member of her family, and third among her siblings, to join active politics. She may be fielded from Saran constituency. Her father Lalu Prasad, the RJD patriarch, and mother Rabri Devi were the chief ministers of Bihar, while her brothers Tejashwi and Tej Pratap are in active politics.



The speculations about Rohini entering the Bihar’s politics are rife after Sunil Kumar Singh, a member of Bihar Legislative Council, who is considered close to Lalu’s family, suggested in a social media post that she would be fielded from Saran in the coming general elections. “Dr Rohini Acharya symbolises love, devotion and dedication to her father. All party functionaries of the Saran area want her to be named the party's Lok Sabha candidate for Saran,” Singh said in his Facebook post.

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy represents the Saran Lok Sabha constituency at present.





Rohini, 44, has till recently been living abroad with her husband Rai Ranvijay Singh. She donated a kidney to her ailing father who was released on bail on health grounds after long years of incarceration for his alleged involvement in the fodder scam. She drew attention and admiration from all quarters when she shared a photograph on X, where she was seen sitting with her father, a smiling Lalu Prasad, on a hospital bed in Singapore in 2022.



There were speculations of her making her political debut with 2017 assembly elections, but they didn’t turn out to be true.

Her social media posts, where she makes comments critical of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while avidly supporting her brother Tejashwi, give credence to the speculations about her entry into politics. In one such post, written in Hindi, she has poked fun at the BJP for the conundrum it finds itself in Bihar over seat-sharing arrangements with NDA partners and praised her brother Tejashwi for taking on all his rivals singlehandedly.

Rohini is currently in Patna and was present at the RJD rally in Gandhi Maidan there. However, she has not reacted to these speculations so far.