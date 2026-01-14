Lalu Prasad meets Tej Pratap, eight months after expelling him from RJD

RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad was at the residence of his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, nearly eight months after expelling him from the party over a Facebook post, to receive an invitation for the Dhai Chura feast on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Along with the RJD chief, his wife, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, were also at Tej Pratap’s residence.

Taking to X, Tej Pratap shared photos of himself with his father, mother and younger brother. The development, according to media reports, is being seen as an indication of reunion in the RJD’s first family.

“Today, I reached the residence at 10 Circular Road and met my father, the honourable Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji, and my mother, the honourable Smt. Rabri Devi Ji, to seek their blessings,” stated Tej Pratap in a post on X on Tuesday (January 13).

“I also met my younger brother and the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi, and invited him by handing over an invitation letter for the "Historic Dahi-Chuda Feast" program to be held tomorrow, January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti,” he added.

Differences in Yadav family

The development assumes added significance in the backdrop of the Bihar Assembly elections held in November, in which the RJD suffered a defeat while the NDA registered a sweeping victory.

The elections also exposed deep fissures within the RJD’s first family, with Tej Pratap contesting separately under the banner of the Janshakti Janata Dal. While the RJD managed to win 25 seats, Tej Pratap’s party failed to open its account.

Why Lalu expelled Tej Pratap

Lalu Prasad Yadav had expelled Tej Pratap from the party in May following a controversial social media post related to his relationship status, which was later deleted. Announcing the decision, the RJD supremo had said that “ignoring moral values” in personal life weakens the collective struggle for social justice.

The post had triggered criticism, with several questioning why the RJD leader married Aishwarya, the daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Rai, in 2018 if he was already in a relationship. Tej Pratap and Aishwarya separated within months of the marriage.

What Tej Pratap had said

Soon after the controversy, the post was taken down, and Tej Pratap claimed his social media account had been hacked. “My social media platform was hacked, and my photographs were edited wrongfully,” he wrote.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s decision to expel his elder son had found support within the family, including from Tejashwi Yadav. Tej Pratap later floated his own party and contested against the RJD in select seats, but failed to secure a single win.