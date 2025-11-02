Lalu faces BJP flak for celebrating Halloween after calling Kumbh ‘faltu’

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad has come under heavy political attack after celebrating Halloween with his grandchildren.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at him, drawing a comparison between his Halloween celebration and his previous comments against the Maha Kumbh festival.

Rohini Acharya's post

On October 31, on the occasion of Halloween, Lalu’s daughter and RJD leader Rohini Acharya shared pictures and videos of the veteran leader celebrating Halloween with his grandchildren. She posted, “Happy Halloween to everyone."

In the post, he was seen taking photographs and playing with his grandchildren, who were dressed up for the occasion. Halloween is a major holiday observed in the West, marking the end of the harvest and the beginning of winter, as per ancient Samhain traditions. However, over the period, the celebrations have shifted to consumerism with spooky decorations and costumes.

BJP's scathing remarks

Criticising Lalu, the BJP Kisan Morcha (BJPKM) on November 1 wrote on X, “Don't forget, people of Bihar. This is the same Lalu Yadav who called the grand Kumbh of faith and spirituality useless and is celebrating the British festival of Halloween. Whoever strikes at faith, the people of Bihar will not vote for him”.

Lalu's comment on Kumbh Mela

Lalu had sparked a controversy earlier this year when he called the Maha Kumbh, which was then being celebrated in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, ‘faltu’ (meaningless). He took a jab at the grand celebration of Kumbh after many people were killed in a stampede at New Delhi station. The nightmare took place after devotees rushed to board trains leaving for Prayagraj.

When asked to comment on the incident, Lalu responded saying, "Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faltu hai Kumbh (Is there any meaning to Kumbh?... It is just meaningless)." The remarks attracted sharp criticism from the BJP and right-wing Hindu religious leaders and accused him of doing politics over dead bodies.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha had criticised him and accused him of insulting Sanatana Dharma. Bihar BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma had criticised him, saying, “He is making such comments due to his politics of appeasement. The RJD leaders have always insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The latest statement of Lalu Prasad calling the Maha Kumbh meaningless exposes the party’s mindset towards the Hindu religion.”

The renewed controversy over Kumbh and Lalu celebrating Halloween with his grandkids comes in the backdrop of Bihar assembly elections. The elections are scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.