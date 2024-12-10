Lalu Prasad draws flak for sexist remark on Nitish Kumar's event for women

RJD leader Lalu Prasad has come under widespread attack after saying that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has organised a women’s meet so as “to ogle at women”.

Leaders of the JDU led by Nitish Kumar as well as other political parties flayed the former Bihar chief minister for the remarks.

"They are going to ogle at women," Yadav said of Nitish Kumar’s Mahila Samwad Yatra planned for December 15. It said to be a government initiative aimed at directly engaging with women.



JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan said: "Lalu must not know how the people of Bihar tolerated him in the past. These are people with a deplorable mindset. Their true character has now been revealed."

Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary said: "Lalu Yadav should consider going to a hospital." Added the other deputy chief minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha: "Laluji is on the last stage... he is unable to understand things."

Veteran JDU leader KC Tyagi was hugely critical of Lalu Yadav. "We have never heard such comments in politics before… This deserves condemnation. Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi should condemn Lalu's anti-women statement.”

He added that women in Bihar would teach Lalu a lesson in the next election.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena also criticised Lalu Yadav. "This is a sexist comment. Even Lalu’s own family members might advise him to refrain from making such statements."

Nitish Kumar's Mahila Samvad Yatra, set to begin on December 15, aims to review the progress of the government’s 7-resolves programme while engaging with women to gauge their concerns and strengthen their participation in governance.