JD(U) sacks Bihar spokesperson amid rumours of his return to BJP

Nandan on Wednesday (September 27) shared a screenshot on social media platform X (Twitter) of a letter addressed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, informing them that he was “resigning from the party’s primary membership”.

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson and Member of Legislative Council Ranbir Nandan has been expelled from the party amid speculations that he is planning a return to the BJP, which he had quit a decade ago.

While he cited no reason for the step, the letter issued by JD(U)’s state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha charged Nandan with “issuing press releases and statements that ran contrary to the ideological stance of the party”.

Kushwaha’s statement said Nandan was being divested of all party posts and primary membership and “expelled for a period of six years”.

Nandan’s tryst with JD(U)

An academic by profession, Nandan, the then co-convener of BJP’s “buddhijivi prakoshth” (intellectual cell) in Bihar, had crossed over to the JD(U) in 2013, shortly after Kumar’s first exit from the NDA following differences over the national ascendance of Narendra Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat at that time.

In 2014, Kumar rewarded Nandan, who had squarely blamed the BJP for break-up with JD(U), by getting him nominated to the state legislative council. Upon expiry of his term, Nandan was not considered for a second stint though he was made a state spokesperson of the party.

Of late, he had been causing discomfiture in the JD(U) ranks by adopting a confrontational attitude towards the RJD, its current, domineering ally, and recalling in private conversations the hassle-free partnership with the BJP that ended last year.

He also raised many eyebrows by failing to turn up at a recent meeting of JD(U)’s state spokespersons in Patna.

(With agency inputs)