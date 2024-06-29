JD(U) names Sanjay Jha as working president, seeks special status or package for Bihar

Janata Dal (United)'s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha has been named the working president of Bihar’s ruling party.

Jha, who heads the party group in the upper house of parliament, is known to enjoy good relations with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ally of the JD(U) in the ruling NDA coalition.

Special status or package

The decision was taken at a meeting of its national executive in New Delhi on Saturday (June 29), when the party reiterated its demand for special category status for Bihar.

The party also urged the Centre to consider a special package as an alternative, its senior leader Neeraj Kumar said.

The JD(U) also demanded stringent action against culprits in exam paper leaks and demanded a strong law to curb similar happenings.

Jha praises Modi

Later, Jha told the media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always paid attention to Bihar and expressed hope that its demand for special category status or a package for the state would be met.

Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar and other senior leaders attended the meeting.