JDU leader shot dead on Patna’s outskirts, killers at large

A leader of the ruling JDU was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Punpun area on the outskirts of Bihar's Patna, police said on Thursday (April 25).

The deceased has been identified as Saurav Kumar. Another person accompanying him, Munmun Kumar, was injured in the firing, they said.

“The incident took place around 12.15 am on Thursday when Saurav along with Munmun were returning from a wedding ceremony. The assailants fired at them and fled. A search operation has been launched to nab the culprits,” said Kanhaiya Singh, SDPO, Masaurhi (Patna).

SIT constituted

Both of them were taken to the nearest hospital, where Saurav Kumar succumbed to his injuries. The condition of the injured person is now stable, Singh said.

“We have constituted a special team to investigate the case. We have also got certain preliminary leads…” SSP (Patna) Rajeev Mishra told PTI.



The incident sparked outrage among locals, leading to protests and road blockades in the area. Police managed to disperse the protestors after several hours, officials said.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Misa Bharti, who is contesting from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, visited Saurav Kumar’s house and offered condolences to the family.

RJD flays killing



Senior RJD leader and party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said: “When leaders of the party that is in power in Bihar are not safe, one can imagine the plight of the general public. Ever since the NDA has come to power, the law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state.”

“It’s a very unfortunate incident. Our condolences to the bereaved family. But, this matter should not be politicised. Police are investigating it and the accused will be nabbed soon,” JDU leader Neeraj Kumar told PTI.



Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh condemned the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

(With agency inputs)

