In charts: Bihar's Assembly tally if JDU joins NDA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s political career is like the proverbial cat on the wall, ready to jump to either side depending on the circumstances. While it is a fact that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics (or at least, that’s what the political chameleons keep saying), the JD(U) president has mastered the art of changing alliances at the drop of a hat in order to remain in power.

He is at it again, keeping the INDIA alliance and the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar guessing and on tenterhooks. There have been multiple reports from Bihar that something major is afoot, and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has stirred the pot with his cryptic comment, “No door is closed in politics. The door can be opened if needed.”