In charts: Bihar's Assembly tally if JDU joins NDA

Hectic political activity in Bihar is on the cards with both the BJP and the Congress calling for a meeting of their respective MLAs
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s political career is like the proverbial cat on the wall, ready to jump to either side depending on the circumstances. While it is a fact that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics (or at least, that’s what the political chameleons keep saying), the JD(U) president has mastered the art of changing alliances at the drop of a hat in order to remain in power.
He is at it again, keeping the INDIA alliance and the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar guessing and on tenterhooks. There have been multiple reports from Bihar that something major is afoot, and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has stirred the pot with his cryptic comment, “No door is closed in politics. The door can be opened if needed.”
What if JDU switches sides
Given the break-up of MLAs in Bihar, it's very clear that the Mahagathbandhan government (RJD, JD(U), Congress, and three Left parties) will fall, because it will not have the majority of 122 seats without JD(U)’s 45 seats.
HAM buffer for BJP too
On the other hand, the BJP and the JD(U) will be able to form the government again, because the BJP has 78 seats, and they will have 123 MLAs, one more than what is necessary. They will also have the buffer of four MLAs from Jiten Ram Manjhi’s HAM party, giving them a total of 127.
Though the JD(U) spokespersons and leaders have made statements that all is well with the ruling alliance in Bihar and not to give credence to rumours floating around, there is rampant speculation that something is definitely cooking.
