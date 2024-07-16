Bihar: Father of VIP chief, INDIA bloc ally Mukesh Sahani murdered at home

The father of Bihar political leader and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani was found brutally murdered at his ancestral house in Darbhanga district on Tuesday (July 16) morning.

A former minister in the Bihar government, Mukesh Sahani heads the VIP, which is an alliance partner of the INDIA bloc.

The incident was confirmed by Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy.

According to police, Mukesh’s father Jitan Sahani’s body was found with several stab injuries including cut marks on his chest and stomach. The body was recovered from Jitan’s room at his house in Biraul area.

Reddy said a team of senior officers have reached the spot and are investigating the matter. A three-member special investigation team will reportedly probe the murder.