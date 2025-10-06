Bihar to vote on November 6, 11; results on 14
Over 7.4 crore people are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections including 14 lakh first-time voters
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (October 6) announced the full schedule for the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, setting the stage for a high-octane political battle in two phases in November.
Voting for the 243-member Assembly will take place on November 6 and 11. The counting takes place on November 14.
With the announcement of the dates, the Model Code of Conduct comes into immediate effect across the state.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar detailed the schedule at a press conference in New Delhi, emphasising the need for a two-phase election to ensure the smooth deployment of security forces and efficient management of polling across all 38 districts.
While 121 Assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, voting will be held in 122 Assembly constituencies in the second phase.
Kumar termed the Bihar elections as "mother of all elections".
For the first phase, the last date of filing nominations is October 17 while the scrutiny will be held on October 18. The last date of withdrawal of candidature for first phase elections is October 20.
Similarly, for the second phase, the last date of filing nominations is October 20 while scrutiny will be held on October 21. The last date of withdrawal of candidature for the first phase elections is October 23.
The term of the current Assembly ends on November 22. Bihar has 243 constituencies, including two reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 38 for Scheduled Castes.
Over 7 crore voters
Over 7.4 crore people are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections, including 14 lakh first-time voters. "There are a total of 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, of which 3.92 crore are males and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters," Kumar said at a press conference.
At least 14,000 voters in the state are aged above 100 years. A total of 90,712 polling stations are being set up in Bihar, he said.
Controversial elections in the offing
The announcement comes amid a raging controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls, which has led to a reduction of 38 lakh voters, prompting the Opposition to make big allegations of vote chori (theft).
The EC will also roll out certain electoral reforms with the Bihar polls. These include a cap of 1,200 on the number of voters allotted to each polling station, and the serial number font and candidate photos being printed in colour.
The SIR exercise has led to a significant drop in the number of voters — the final list was released on September 30. While the total electorate has gone down from about 7.8 crore to 7.42 crore in the final rolls, male voters were cut by 3.8 per cent (15.5 lakh), while women voters declined by 6.1 per cent (22.7 lakh).
The Opposition, led by the Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, has held a Voter Adhikar Yatra in the state to protest against the SIR exercise.
The BJP-led NDA currently holds 131 seats in the 243-seat Assembly, including the BJP’s 80 seats, JD(U)’s 45, HAM(S)’s 4, and two independents. The Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) holds 111 seats, with the RJD’s 77, Congress’s 19, CPI(ML)’s 11, and two each of CPI(M) and CPI.
Follow LIVE updates below
Live Updates
- 6 Oct 2025 6:18 PM IST
Janshakti Janta Dal will face this and fight the elections: Tej Pratap Yadav
Janshakti Janta Dal will face this and fight the elections...Candidates will be announced the day after, when we hold a press conference: Janshakti Janta Dal Founder Tej Pratap Yadav
#WATCH | On Bihar poll dates, Janshakti Janta Dal Founder Tej Pratap Yadav says, "...Janshakti Janta Dal will face this and fight the elections...Candidates will be announced the day after, when we hold a press conference."
On Patna Metro inauguration, he says, "The land… pic.twitter.com/j3zcRlpiDp
- 6 Oct 2025 6:11 PM IST
Bihar is ready once again to choose NDA govt: Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami says he is confident that Bihar will once again vote for the NDA and “bestow its blessings in favour of development, stability and nationalism.”
"Bihar is ready once again to choose an NDA government! Today, the Election Commission has announced the Bihar Assembly elections on the 6th and 9th of November. This is not just an opportunity for the selection of public representatives, but also a time to reaffirm the resolve for a developed Bihar. Under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the country is progressing at such a pace, the people of Bihar have always expressed their trust in the national interest and people-welfare policy. I am fully confident that Bihar will once again bestow its blessings in favour of development, stability, and nationalism," Dhami posted on X.
- 6 Oct 2025 6:08 PM IST
NDA will sweep Bihar polls: Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal
Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal says that with the work the NDA has done in Bihar, he is confident that the alliance will sweep the Assembly polls by two-thirds votes.
#WATCH | On Bihar poll dates, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal says, "NDA and BJP welcome this...We are confident that the EC will conduct a fair election and ensure that all voters can vote safely...On 14th Nov, people will give their mandate to form an NDA Govt once again...NDA is…"
- 6 Oct 2025 6:05 PM IST
We need a referee in form of EC: RJD MP Manoj Jha
"After today's official announcement by the Election Commissioners, Bihar elections have officially begun. Model Code of Conduct has been implemented... We need a referee in the form of the Election Commission, who does not side with any party," says RJD MP Manoj Jha.
- 6 Oct 2025 5:55 PM IST
We are fully prepared: Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary
Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary says the NDA is all set for the polls and seat-sharing will be finalised soon.
#WATCH | On Bihar poll dates, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary says, "...We are fully prepared, there is no problem. The results will be good. Seat distribution and our preparations are going on well...Seat sharing will be done soon."
- 6 Oct 2025 5:50 PM IST
We don’t want a CM who pleads, we want a CM who roars: Tejashwi
Calling November 14, the day the results will be declared, a festive occasion, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has exuded confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will form the government in Bihar this time.
#WATCH | On Bihar poll dates, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "...We don't want a CM who pleads, we want a CM who roars like a lion...A festival begins today...With Tejashwi, every Bihari will be a CM this time, they will be CM - Change Maker..."
"14th Nov date will be written… pic.twitter.com/9vcu7B0rca
- 6 Oct 2025 5:43 PM IST
Congress will definitely be prepared this time: MP Ranjeet Ranjan
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said fruitful discussions are underway in the Grand Alliance for seat-sharing with the focus on quality and not quantity. She said while Congress didn’t perform well in the last elections, it will be better prepared this time.
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan says, "...I think this time, we are having fruitful discussions (on seat-sharing) in Mahagathbandhan and we will focus on quality, and not quantity.
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan says, "...I think this time, we are having fruitful discussions (on seat-sharing) in Mahagathbandhan and we will focus on quality, and not quantity.… pic.twitter.com/EIrtoqaI2T
- 6 Oct 2025 5:35 PM IST
NDA pulled Bihar out of 'Jungle Raj'; confident people will again choose development: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the NDA government has pulled Bihar out of 'Jungle Raj' and given it a new direction of development and good governance, and expressed confidence that the people of the state will once again choose politics of development in the coming assembly elections.
Shah's comments came soon after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the assembly elections in Bihar, under which polling will be held on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be done on November 14.
"The Election Commission has announced the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. Congratulations to all the people of Bihar for this grand festival of democracy. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, the NDA government has pulled Bihar out of Jungle Raj and given it a new direction of development and good governance. Today, Bihar is witnessing historic changes in every sector, along with poor welfare, infrastructure, health, and education," Shah said in a post on X.
"I am fully confident that the people of Bihar will once again choose the politics of development this time."
- 6 Oct 2025 5:35 PM IST
Giriraj Singh says NDA will retain power in Bihar with full majority
Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed confidence that the NDA will form the next government in Bihar with a clear majority. He asserted that the era of “jungle raj” will never return to the state.
- 6 Oct 2025 5:33 PM IST
Pawan Khera accuses Election Commission of bias, questions credibility
Congress leader Pawan Khera said his party is dissatisfied with the Election Commission, alleging it fails to answer key questions and faces growing public distrust. He claimed there appears to be an “alliance between the BJP and the EC,” questioning the panel’s claims about illegal migrants.