ED issues fresh summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi in land-for-jobs scam

A fresh summons has been issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, in a money laundering case, said news reports.

This summons is related to the alleged scam involving land-for-jobs in the railways.

According to a PTI report citing officials, the law enforcement agency has asked Lalu Prasad to depose on January 29, and Tejashwi Yadav on January 30. An ED team went to the official residence of Lalu Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi in Patna to deliver the summons.

The father-son had skipped the previous summons issued by the ED in the case.

The fresh summons comes just days after the ED has filed its first chargesheet, comprising 4,751 pages, in the case.

The alleged scam

This scam allegedly happened when Lalu Yadav was serving as the railway minister in the Congress-led UPA-1 government. Many people who got jobs in the various zones of the Indian railways in Group "D" positions between 2004 and 2009, had allegedly transferred their land to the family members of Lalu Yadav.

The land was transferred to a linked company named AK Infosystems Private Limited.

The ED, however, has claimed in its chargesheet that AK Infosystems is allegedly a "beneficiary company" in the case. And that its registered address in south Delhi's New Friends Colony was being used by Tejashwi Yadav.

The money laundering case, which has been filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from a complaint lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In October last year, a trial court gave bail to Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi in the CBI case.