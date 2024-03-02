'Dynasts scared, trying Rajya Sabha route': PM Modi's big attack on Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the Opposition, saying that "dynasts" were scared to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and were seeking the Rajya Sabha route to enter Parliament.

He launched a veiled attack on the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar, claiming the NDA has "pushed to the margins" those who "indulged in dynastic rule and created terror in the minds of the people".

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Modi said it was his "guarantee" to ensure that Bihar witnessed development, the rule of law and that its women lived free from fear.

"Bihar now again has a double-engine government. The NDA has pushed to the margins political dynasts in Bihar," he said, in an obvious reference to the recent return to the BJP-led coalition of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who was present on the dais.

The PM said Bihar is the land of Goddess Sita and enthusiasm was palpable in the state when Ram temple was consecrated in Ayodhya.

He said that Bharat Ratna to former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur was an honour for entire Bihar.

"An earlier generation in Bihar had been condemned to live in fear. So many youngsters were forced to migrate. We must not allow those times to return," Modi said, in an apparent reference to the RJD rule.

(With agency inputs)

