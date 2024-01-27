Don’t know what’s on Nitish’s mind, no info on JD(U) leaving INDIA: Kharge

As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kept everyone on tenterhooks on Saturday (January 27) with reports of him likely making yet another U-turn and returning to NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha polls doing the rounds, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters he has “no information” on Nitish’s party JD(U) leaving the INDIA alliance.

Interestingly, it was Nitish who floated the idea of an Opposition alliance and brought most of the major party leaders under the INDIA fold. JD(U) is one of the strongest parties in the alliance that was formed with the aim to defeat the BJP in the impending Lok Sabha polls. However, the alliance has been on unstable ground since the beginning with the various parties clashing with each other on a local level.

“No information”

Kharge told reporters that he doesn’t have any information on JD(U) leaving the alliance. “I have written a letter to them. I have tried to speak to them. But I don’t know what is on Nitish Kumar’s mind,” he told the media. Kharge added that he will go to Delhi on Sunday to know more about the development. “Let’s see what happens,” he said.

“We do not have information that Nitish will resign. He hasn’t told us about meeting the Governor,” Kharge added. The Congress chief said they were trying their best to keep everyone united. “I have spoken to Mamata (Banerjee), Nitish, Lalu Prasad, and (Sitaram) Yechury (and asked them) to be united. (I) told them we need to be united; only then we can give (the BJP) a good fight,” he said.

What’s brewing in Bihar?

While Nitish has maintained a stoic silence over the “rumours”, something is definitely afoot in Bihar as Nitish has called a session of the legislature party at 10 am on Sunday. Reports suggest he might leave the ruling “Mahagathbandhan” coalition, of which Lalu Prasad’s RJD is also a part, and return to the BJP-led NDA. Rumours are that Nitish will stake claim as the Bihar chief minister for a record ninth time, this time supported by the BJP.

Kumar had joined hands with RJD, founded by his former arch-rival Lalu Prasad, in August 2022 after severing ties with the BJP. The longest-serving CM of Bihar, thereafter, embarked upon a drive to bring together all parties across the country to take on the BJP that culminated in the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA.

