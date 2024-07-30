Delhi deaths: 10-12 students still missing, claims Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav





About 10-12 students are still missing from the coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar in Delhi where three young aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) died due to drowning, Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav claimed on Tuesday (July 30).



"Not only have three students died at the coaching centre but there is also a list of six missing students. I believe 10 to 12 people are missing,” he told PTI.

“All attempts are being made to hide this fact,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Exploitation of students

Also, Yadav said the government needs to create a law to regulate the mushrooming coaching centres.

“Students are not safe anywhere and are being exploited,” he said, adding that some 900 students had committed suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, which is home to scores of coaching centres.

Bihar accounts for 60 per cent of the students travelling to Bengaluru, Kota and Delhi for studies, he said. “Most students who appear for the UPSC exams are from Bihar,” Yadav pointed out.

Lamenting the lack of quality education in Bihar, he said the government has not given Bihar students access to IITs and IIMs.

Yadav flays Centre

Saying that people in Bihar spend heavily for their children's education in other states, he said: “Unfortunately, the government has not focused on their safety. Coaching institutes continue to exploit students nationwide."

The horrific deaths by drowning of three UPSC aspirants occurred at Rau's Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday evening after heavy rains.

UPSC aspirants are demanding that compensation be paid to the families of the deceased and to disclose the exact death toll.

Meanwhile, students continued their protest at the place in Old Rajender Nagar where three UPSC students died after the basement of their coaching centre got heavily flooded with rainwater.