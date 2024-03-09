Congress, RJD worked for family; only Modi can do good for poor: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah slammed both the Congress and the RJD on Saturday (March 9), claiming that their top brass always worked for the interest of their families but did nothing for the poor.

Shah was addressing a rally of the BJP OBC Morcha in Patna’s Paliganj area when he made the comments. He said that it is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP who can do good for the poor.

“The top brass of the Congress has always taken care of their families. In the name of backward people, Lalu-ji also lived his entire life for his family. Sonia Gandhi’s only goal is to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister, while Lalu-ji’s aim is to make his son the chief minister,” he claimed.

“If anyone can do good for the poor, it’s Narendra Modi and the BJP,” he added.

Action against land mafia

Shah said the government will soon form a committee and take strict action against those who have grabbed the land of the poor.

“Lalu Prasad has worked to grab the land of the backward, extremely backward, and poor people. I have come to warn Lalu Prasad’s party that the double-engine government has again been formed in Bihar and our government will deal with land mafia strictly,” he said.

Shah said that though the Congress and the RJD remained in power for long, they did not give due respect to veteran leader and former chief minister of the state, Karpoori Thakur.

“It was PM Modi who gave Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur,” he said.

(With agency inputs)