Congress 'insulted' Nitish Kumar, Bihar govt on verge of collapse: KC Tyagi

The grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said on Saturday (January 27), accusing a section of the Congress of repeatedly "insulting" chief minister Nitish Kumar.

"The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," he told the media in New Delhi.

Nitish misunderstood

The goal and intentions with which Nitish Kumar succeeded in bringing non-Congress parties with the Congress have come unstuck, Tyagi said, asserting that their leader was "misunderstood".

Nitish Kumar never hankered after a position in the alliance but a section of the Congress leadership repeatedly insulted him, he said.

INDIA tottering

Tyagi said he could not see as to how the INDIA bloc parties could fight the "all-powerful" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The INDIA bloc has had no joint meetings on leadership and agenda even though the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, he said.

Tyagi’s comments came amid intense speculation that Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as Bihar chief minister on Sunday with the renewed backing of the BJP after dumping allies the RJD and Congress.