Chirag Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Paras evicted from Patna residence

Union minister Chirag Paswan’s estranged uncle Pashupati Paras, who split the party a couple of years ago, has been evicted from a building in Patna that has been his home for the past 40 years.

The building, close to the Patna airport, was registered as the office of the Lok Janshakti Party by the late Ram Vilas Paswan, Pashupati Paras’ brother and Chirag’s father.

Also read: Chirag blames JD(U) for split in party; calls uncle 'power hungry'

Pashupati was allotted the bungalow when he became an MLA about 40 years ago. But after he lost an election, the building was allotted to the Lok Janshakti Party. Pashupati and his family have been unofficially staying there for the past four decades.

Tit for tat

The story goes back a couple of years, when Chirag Paswan was humiliated after Pashupati split the party that was founded by Ram Vilas Paswan.

In March 2022, Chirag was evicted from the bungalow in Delhi that had been his father’s residence for several years and was almost his permanent home. The address was 12, Janpath Road, practically neighbours to Sonia Gandhi who stayed at 10, Janpath Road.

Also read: As Chirag relations sour, BJP offers his uncle Paras a sweet deal

At that time, the Paswan family’s belongings were thrown on the road, along with photos of Ram Vilas Paswan.

“They threw my father’s photo. They walked on it with slippers. They also walked on the beds with slippers,” said Chirag.

Chirag had blamed his uncle Pashupati, who became a cabinet minister after the split in the party, for not preventing his eviction.

Also read: Pashupati Paras resigns from Modi Cabinet after NDA seals Bihar deal with Chirag Paswan

Now it was Pashupati’s turn to experience the same humiliation.

The Bihar government’s building construction department gave a notice to Pashupati Paras asking him to vacate the building by November 13.

A former union minister, Pashupati did his best not to get evicted from the building and reportedly appealed to top BJP leaders in Delhi, but to no avail. Chirag ensured that the eviction order stayed, according to party sources. Pashupati, his wife, and son have moved to his house in MLA Colony.



