Chirag Paswan eyes bigger role in Bihar, issues ’25,000 votes’ warning to BJP

Bihar’s ruling BJP-JDU alliance faces a fresh challenge as Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan flexes his political muscle ahead of the Assembly elections later this year.



In an exclusive interview with NDTV on Tuesday (September 16), Paswan emphasised his ability to influence votes, saying, “I’m like salt on vegetables… I can affect 20,000 to 25,000 votes in every constituency.”

Signals political ambition

The LJP is pushing for a larger share of Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats. In the 2020 election, the party, then still undivided after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, won just one of the 135 seats it contested. But in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Chirag Paswan’s faction won all five seats it contested, registering a nearly one percentage point increase in vote share. Based on this, Paswan has indicated to the BJP that he wants more seats, reportedly seeking around 40, though he declined to disclose specifics, calling it “unethical for a coalition partner.”

While there have been speculations over Paswan potentially replacing JDU patriarch Nitish Kumar as Bihar’s next chief minister, he remained non-committal. “My supporters want to see me as the chief minister,” he acknowledged, adding that such ambitions are natural for political leaders. He also clarified that the LJP (Ram Vilas) is not formally part of Bihar’s ruling alliance but supports the government while remaining an NDA member at the Centre. “If I am uncomfortable or too ambitious… I always have the option of walking out,” he added.

Crucial Paswan vote clout

Paswan’s influence stems largely from the Paswan community, which makes up around six per cent of Bihar’s electorate. The BJP has reportedly offered him 25 seats, aware that conceding too much could alienate the JDU, while a poor deal could cost them crucial Paswan votes, potentially boosting the Opposition INDIA bloc.



Paswan has alternated between criticising and praising Nitish Kumar, particularly on law and order issues. “I am critical of Nitish Kumar’s government on the law and order front… That is my way of giving feedback to my own government,” he explained. His repeated jabs have raised eyebrows within the alliance, with former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi recently taking a dig at his past electoral performance. Paswan, however, remained diplomatic, describing Manjhi as a respected leader “trying to position himself” ahead of the polls.