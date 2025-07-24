CEC Gyanesh Kumar defends Bihar SIR; says dead, migrated can't be on voter list

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who is facing flak over voter roll revision in Bihar, on Thursday (July 24) asked if the poll body can come under any influence and allow the dead, permanent migrants, or those registered in multiple locations to be included in the voters' list.

CEC counters criticism

The CEC's remarks came amid stepped up attacks by the opposition parties which have been targeting the poll authority over the special intensive revision of Bihar's electoral roll.

The Opposition has claimed that the move will disenfranchise crores of eligible citizens.

"Isn't a pure voter list being prepared by the Election Commission through a transparent process, the foundation for fair elections and a strong democracy?" he said, according to the EC.

Ineligible voters

He said allowing ineligible people to vote, first in Bihar and later in the entire country, is against the Constitution.

"On these questions, someday or the other, all of us and all the citizens of India will have to think deeply, going beyond political ideologies," he underlined.

During house-to-house visits in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Bihar, poll officials have apparently found so far that more than 52 lakh voters do not live at their addresses and another 18 lakh are dead.

