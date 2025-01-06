BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor sent to jail after he refuses conditional bail

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who was arrested this morning while on a fast unto death, seeking cancellation of a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, has been sent to judicial custody after he refused to furnish the conditional bail bond worth Rs 25,000.

According to Kishor's lawyer, he was granted bail on a bond of Rs 25,000 and the condition that he would not participate in protests. Talking to reporters outside the court, Kishor claimed that he has been jailed because he refused to adhere to the bail conditions and vowed to continue his struggle.

“I was taken to court and I was granted bail. But, it is written in the order that I should not do any wrongdoings, so I rejected this bail order, I accepted to go to jail,” Kishor told the media outside the court premises.

Kishor claimed that he was made to sit in a police vehicle from 5 am to 11 am and taken to several places before they arrived at a community centre in Fatuha.





#WATCH | Patna: Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor says, " ...From 5-11 am, I was made to sit in the Police vehicle and kept taking me to different places. Nobody told me where I was being taken even though I asked them multiple times...after 5 hours, they took me to Fatwah's… pic.twitter.com/CFL1nmxonx — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025

“Nobody told me where I was being taken even though I asked them multiple times...After 5 hours, they took me to Fatuha's community centre and they wanted to conduct my medical test and get the certificate from doctors. I refused to give my consent because I did not do any criminal activity, I told the doctors this...Police tried to convince the doctors but they refused to give illegal certificate. They recorded my statement that I refused to give a medical test,” he said.

Prior to his arrest, Kishor had announced plans to file a petition in the High Court on Tuesday regarding alleged irregularities in the BPSC exam.

Kishor began an indefinite fast-unto-death on January 2 to express solidarity with protesting students who had demanded the cancellation of the BPSC prelims.