Boat capsizes in Bihar, 10 children go missing

Officials reported that a boat capsized in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Thursday (September 14), resulting in the disappearance of at least 10 children in the Bagmati River.

The boat was carrying 30 children, and 20 of them have been rescued so far, they said.

#WATCH | Boat carrying school children capsizes in Bagmati river in Beniabad area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur pic.twitter.com/TlHEfvvGYy — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

The incident took place near Madhupur Patti ghat along the Bagmati river.



Talking to reporters, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: “Rescue operation is underway… I have asked the district magistrate concerned to look into the matter with urgency. The state government will provide all assistance to the affected families.” Kumar is in Muzaffarpur to review the progress of ongoing projects in the district.

(With agency inputs)