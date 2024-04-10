BJP blasts Tejashwi Yadav for eating fish during Navratri
Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha said eating mutton during Shravan and consuming fish during Navratri violated principles of Sanatan Dharma
RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav drew flak from the BJP after he shared a video of himself eating fish while campaigning during Navratri.
The video, reportedly made on the first day of Navratri on April 9, showed him dining with Mukesh Sahni, chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), while flying in a helicopter.
Tejashwi Prasad and Sahni were seen enjoying fish and roti. The son of former chief minister Lalu Prasad explained why he ate during election campaign.
Sahni took a potshot at their opponents by holding up a chili and suggesting that they might feel "burned" after watching the video.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised Tejashwi Prasad for pursuing "politics of appeasement" and labelled him a "seasonal Sanatani".
Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that eating mutton during Shravan and consuming fish during Navratri violated the principles of Sanatan Dharma."They (RJD) are seasonal Sanatanis and they don't know how to follow practices of Sanatan Dharma… They are indulging in politics of appeasement by doing all these," he said on Wednesday.
On the other hand, Tejashwi hit back at the BJP, saying that he had deliberately posted the video to check the IQ level of the BJP leaders who never talk about issues like poverty and unemployment. He said the BJP's reaction to the video has brought out their reality before the people. He also clarified that the video was actually shot on April 8 and not April 9.
(With agency inputs)