BJP blasts Tejashwi Yadav for eating fish during Navratri

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav drew flak from the BJP after he shared a video of himself eating fish while campaigning during Navratri.

The video, reportedly made on the first day of Navratri on April 9, showed him dining with Mukesh Sahni, chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), while flying in a helicopter.

Tejashwi Prasad and Sahni were seen enjoying fish and roti. The son of former chief minister Lalu Prasad explained why he ate during election campaign.



Sahni took a potshot at their opponents by holding up a chili and suggesting that they might feel "burned" after watching the video.



