Bihar temple stampede: 7 killed, nine injured in Jehanabad

At least seven people were killed and nine injured in a stampede at the Baba Siddhnath temple in Makhdumpur, Jenhanabad district in Bihar on Monday morning (August 12), officials said.

“At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath temple in Makhdumpur of Jehanabad district. We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control,” Jehanabad DM Alankrita Pandey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma, SHO, Jehanabad said, “DM and SP visited the spot and they are taking stock of the situation...A total of seven people have died...We are meeting and inquiring the family members (of the people dead and injured)...We are trying to identify the people (who have died), after this we will send the bodies for post-mortem...”