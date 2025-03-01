As Nitish turns 74, Tejashwi Yadav asks Bihar voters to dump NDA govt

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday (March 1) urged the people of Bihar to dump the NDA government in the state like people throw away 15-year-old vehicles for spreading pollution.

The state government led by chief minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has become a “burden” on the people of Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said in a post on X.



“The 20-year-old NDA government in Bihar has turned into a rickety vehicle. There is a ban on vehicles more than 15 years old across Bihar as they emit too much smoke, increase pollution and are harmful to the public.

“Therefore, why should the 20-year-old rickety NDA government be allowed to operate? This government has become a burden on the people of Bihar… it must be changed,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly said the government had spread the “deadly pollution of poverty, unemployment, corruption, crime and migration” in the state.

‘Bihar needs new govt’

“The Nitish-BJP government of manipulation and flip-flops has ruined the lives of two generations in 20 years. The youth of Bihar have resolved to remove this dilapidated, sick and unreliable government, and bring a dispensation with new thinking, new vision, new zeal and a new direction – that is reliable and dedicated to providing jobs, employment and development,” he said.



Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2013, only to return to the BJP fold four years later, after having shared power with the RJD between 2015 and 2017.

In 2022, he again crossed over to the RJD-helmed ‘Mahagathbandhan’, but was back in the NDA last year.

Yadav’s comments come on a day the chief minister turned 74.