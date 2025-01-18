Bihar | Tejashwi Yadav named new RJD chief

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, was on Saturday (January 18) named the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a post held by his father Lalu Prasad till now.

The decision was taken at the national executive committee meeting of the party in Patna.



A resolution passed at the meeting said the decision was taken as former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s stature had increased in the party.

The resolution authorised Tejaswhi to decide on amendments in the party constitution, party ticket and election symbol in consultation with Lalu Prasad.

The RJD is a key constituent of the opposition INDIA alliance. Tejashwi Yadav was the lead campaigner for the RJD in last year’s Lok Sabha elections.