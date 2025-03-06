'I saved Nitish Kumar twice': Tejashwi hits back at Bihar CM's ‘I made Lalu’ remark

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took a shot at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that it was he who "saved him (Nitish Kumar) twice" by helping him retain his post of CM.

Yadav also claimed that the JD(U) chief’s party would have been "finished" if it was not for Yadav’s efforts.

Tejashwi’s comments come after Nitish Kumar said in the Assembly that it was he who made Tejashwi’s father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who he is.

Argument in Assembly

With state elections nearing, Tejashwi and Nitish Kumar engaged in a debate over Bihar’s development.

Participating in the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, Tejashwi claimed that Bihar had a "powerful" government before 2005 - referring to the era of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s duration as the Bihar chief minister. He further asserted that Nitish Kumar’s current regime was "defunct" and was leaving people distraught.

Nitish retorted and said that it was through his efforts that Lalu Prasad’s position was elevated in politics.

“What was there in Bihar earlier? It was I who made your father what he became. Even the people from your caste were asking me why I was doing this, but I still supported him,” Nitish said to Tejashwi in the Assembly.

Bihar needs new vehicle, not a junk car: Tejashwi

Tejashwi, speaking at an RJD event a day after the Assembly proceedings, accused the current Bihar CM of being "retired and tired".

"Our government will come in 2025. We don't want a retired and tired Chief Minister,” he said.

Tejashwi said Nitish Kumar is an unfit candidate due to his age.

“If you ask Nitish Kumar to name the ministers of his department, he will not even be able to tell the names of his two Deputy Chief Ministers," said the RJD leader.

Tejashwi said the people of Bihar do not want an "inefficient government". He also cast doubts on Nitish Kumar’s ability to run the state as he is almost 75 years old, and past the age of retirement.

“The retirement age is 60 years. Do you want a 75-year-old Chief Minister? Now the time has come. We have to take Bihar forward with a new vehicle, not with a 'khataara gaadi' (junk car),” said Tejashwi.

Bihar’s state elections are scheduled for November 2025, and tensions seem to be at an all-time high between the RJD and the JD(U).