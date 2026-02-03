Bihar govt tables Rs 3.47 lakh crore budget

Patna, Feb 3 (PTI) The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Tuesday tabled a Rs 3.47 lakh crore budget in the state assembly, asserting that the focus was on "gyan, vigyan, armaan" (knowledge, science and aspirations).

Presenting the budget, state Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav also lauded the "visionary" role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in giving shape to a "viksit Bihar".

Yadav said the size of the budget this year was a notable increase against Rs 3.17 lakh crore in 2025-26, and the state government expected its tax revenue in 2026-27 to be around Rs 65,800 crore.

In keeping with the state government's motto of "nyay ke saath vikas" (development with justice), a sum of Rs 7,724 crore has been allocated for social welfare schemes, he said.

"The budget has been prepared with a focus on imaan, gyaan, vigyaan, armaan aur samman (faith, knowledge, science and respect)," he added.

Yadav also spoke of the much-talked-about Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, rolled out ahead of the assembly polls in November last year, which is said to have decisively clinched the deal in favour of the ruling NDA.

"A sum of Rs 10,000 each was transferred into the accounts of 1.56 crore women. Soon, an additional Rs 2 lakh will be given to those who may have utilised the money to set up businesses," said the minister. PTI

