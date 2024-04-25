Bihar: Six killed in major fire at Patna hotel; 20 people trapped inside rescued

Six persons, including three women, died and 20 people were rescued after a major fire broke out inside a Patna hotel located in a congested area on Thursday (April 25).

According to the police, the hotel building was situated next to the railway station and opposite a cinema hall. Rescue work has been completed at the hotel near the Patna junction, where the blaze erupted around 11 am.

Chandra Prakash, SP (City Central), Patna, said that more than 20 people were trapped inside. who were rescued.

"The deceased include three women. In addition, two persons with severe burn injuries are in a critical condition, and they have been admitted to hospital,” Prakash told reporters.

Patna: A fire broke out in a hotel opposite Veena Cinema. Efforts are underway to control the fire at the scene. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/AcSjD4IQPo — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2024

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the critically injured persons so that their family members could be informed, he said.

“We are not able to pinpoint the reason that may have led to the fire. Forensic experts have been called and based on their findings, we will take further action,” the SP added.

Firefighters rescue an injured after a fire broke out in a hotel near the Patna Junction railway station, in Patna, Thursday, April 25, 2024. Photo: PTI

Injured rushed to hospital

According to senior superintendent of police, Rajeev Mishra, more than 20 people have been rescued from the building, situated in a crowded locality, by fire-fighters.

"Three people have died in the fire. Their identities are yet to be ascertained. Those with injuries are being rushed to hospital,” Mishra told PTI.

DIG (Fire), Mrityunjay Kumar Chaudhary, who had rushed to the spot, told reporters that they brought the blaze under control. "The cause will be ascertained through a proper investigation, and appropriate action will follow", he said.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok, told PTI: "A fire audit has been ordered of all hotels and other commercial establishments, especially those situated in congested localities like the one near Patna Junction. We will ensure strict compliance with fire safety norms.”

(With inputs from agencies)