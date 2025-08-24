Bihar SIR: Documents of over 98 pc voters received, says EC

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday (August 24) said that documents of 98.2 per cent voters have already been received with eight more days left for people to file claims and objections to the draft electoral roll of Bihar published as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of voters' list.

It underlined that the claims and objections period allows the electors to not only rectify mistakes in the draft rolls, but also submit their requisite documents which they may not have provided while submitting their enumeration forms.

Also read: ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ ground report: SIR issue dominates in Bihar; what voters say

"As per information received from the office of CEO Bihar, till date documents of 98.2 per cent electors have been received," it said.

Average of 1.64 per day

From June 24 to August 24, in 60 days, 98.2 per cent persons have submitted their documents.

"This means an average of about 1.64 per cent per day. There are still eight days ro go till September 1 with just 1.8 per cent electors remaining for submission of the documents," it said.

Also read: Can Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra reshape Bihar's political arithmetic? | Capital Beat

The Supreme Court has now asked the poll authority to accept Aadhaar or any of the 11 listed documents from people seeking inclusion in the voters list.

The EC has asked the Supreme Court to repose faith in it for carrying out the SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.