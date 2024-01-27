The Federal
Nitish Kumar with Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi. File photo: X/Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar: RJD leaders authorise Lalu to take decision amid political turmoil

This was announced by RJD national spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, after a party meeting held in Patna at the residence of Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi.

27 Jan 2024 11:12 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-27 11:12:44.0)

RJD leaders in Bihar on Saturday (January 27) authorised party president Lalu Prasad "to take any decision" amid fears that the party might be ditched by ally JD(U) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

This was announced by RJD national spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, after a party meeting held in Patna at the residence of Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi.

"Please do not ask us any more questions", said Jha who also showered praise on Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy CM, and party supremo's son for "transforming the health sector, a portfolio he ably managed".

All senior leaders of the party, including members of the state legislature, were present at the meeting.

The RJD, with 79 MLAs, is the single largest party in the assembly and helms the 'Mahagathbandhan' which includes the Congress and three Left parties.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' falls eight members short of the majority in the assembly in the event of Kumar's JD(U) pulling out.

The grand alliance in Bihar has been on tenterhooks, amid strong indications that Kumar, the JD(U) president, may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.

(With agency inputs)

