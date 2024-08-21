Bihar: RJD councillor chased into house, shot dead; party alleges ‘jungle raj’

RJD councillor Pankaj Rai was killed at Hajipur in Bihar when three gunmen first fired at him on a street and then chased him into his house and shot him dead, police said.

The first-time councillor was standing near a cloth shop on Tuesday night when the killers opened fire at him. Startled and frightened, Rai ran to his house.

But the unfazed assailants followed him on their bike, ran after him into his house and fired more bullets, fatally wounding him.

RJD blames Nitish Kumar

After the killers escaped, his distraught family rushed the bleeding politician to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras located near the house.

A furious RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav blamed chief minister Nitish Kumar for the audacious murder.

Police hunt for killers

"NDA goons led by Nitish Kumar shot dead ward councillor Pankaj Kumar… The chief minister and two deputy CMs are sleeping peacefully while their goons are creating mayhem," Yadav said.

Police officials, including Superintendent of Police Har Kishore Rai, visited the crime scene and the hospital. The police efforts were on to identify the attackers.

RJD alleges ‘jungle raj’

RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan told reporters: "Pankaj was a strong advocate of social justice… His murder shows that even homes are no longer safe from criminals. There is jungle raj in Bihar."

According to the police, the victim had filed a complaint regarding a dispute six months prior to his murder.