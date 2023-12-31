Cops bust racket promising men ₹13L to 'impregnate' childless women, arrest 8

In a bizarre case, Bihar Police busted a gang which was luring men with monetary rewards in exchange for impregnating childless women in Nawada district. Eight people involved in the racket were arrested on Friday (December 29).

Police also seized nine mobile phones, two printers and data sheets from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The kingpin of the racket, Munna Kumar, however, managed to escape, said a report in Times of India.

Explaining the modus operandi of the racket, police told TOI that the scammers, who operated under the fake agency, ‘All India Pregnant Job Agency’, would first contact prospective victims on their WhatsApp numbers and ask them if they were interested in helping out “unfortunate” women in bearing children.

Those interested in the job were asked to deposit ₹799 as registration fee. After getting registered they were told that they would be sent photos of women and would have to choose the woman they wish to impregnate. After a person has made his selection, he was asked to make a “security deposit”, the amount of which ranged from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 depending on the look of the woman.

The men were assured that they will be paid a “prize money” of ₹13 lakh on successful conception and ₹5 as “consolation prize” even if they fail in the job. The conmen promised these men that the money will be transferred to their bank accounts.