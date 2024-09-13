Bihar: Nurse escapes gangrape horror, flees after slashing doctor's private parts

One more rape horror was averted thanks to the presence of mind and courage shown by a nurse at a private hospital in Bihar.

A month after the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, which has caused widespread anger and protests nationwide, three drunk men, including a doctor tried to gangrape a nurse at a private hospital in Bihar.

Attempt to rape

The doctor also happens to be the administrator of the institution. The doctor along with his two associates, who were drunk, locked the hospital from the inside and turned off the CCTV cameras before trying to sexually assault the nurse.

However, the nurse managed to escape but not before inflicting a cut on the doctor’s private parts with a blade.

What happened?

The nurse was finishing her work at the RBS Health Care Centre in Gangapur in Samastipur district on September 11, when the hospital administrator Dr Sanjay Kumar and two of his associates tried to rape her. They were all drunk.

The nurse freed herself from the three by slashing the doctor's genitals with a blade. She managed to escape and dialled the police after hiding in a field outside the hospital.

The police rushed to the hospital and made sure the nurse was safe after which they arrested the three accused.

The other two accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar Gupta and Awadhesh Kumar. A bottle of liquor, the blade used by the nurse, blood-stained clothes and three cellphones were recovered from the hospital. The men will be charged under prohibition laws as well because Bihar is a dry state.

The police praised the nurse’s presence of mind and courage.