Bihar: 'No change' in electoral rolls revision process, clarifies EC after its ad

The Election Commission on Sunday (July 6) said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar was progressing as per its order, and the draft list would contain the names of existing voters whose enumeration forms were received.



The EC statement comes amid social media posts about a “change” in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, following an outcry from Opposition parties.

No change, clarifies CEO

A social media post from the Bihar chief electoral officer (CEO) made it clear that the exercise was being undertaken “exactly” as per the notification of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“Important Information – SIR in Bihar is progressing as per ECI's order dated 24 June 2025. As per that order, the draft electoral rolls that will be issued on August 1, 2025, will contain the names of the existing electors whose enumeration forms are received,” the CEO said in a post on X and Facebook.



Important Information



“All measures are being taken to facilitate the existing electors to complete the documentation. These existing voters will have time to submit the documents even after first submitting their enumeration forms. All activities are exactly as per ECI's order dated 24.06.2025,” the CEO added.

Poll panel ad in newspapers

The clarification comes close on the heels of an ECI advertisement in newspapers which stated that those who did not have the requisite documents at hand could “submit only their enumeration forms” to the officials concerned.

This had led to a perception that the ECI had gone back on many of the contentious parts of the mammoth exercise, which, according to Opposition parties, had become a virtual test of citizenship.



Netizens flooded social media with posts about the perceived “change”, though the CEO made no mention of these in its statement.

Minor scale back by EC

However, this is essentially a minor scale back by the Election Commission. People who do not have the required documents to prove bona fides as voters can fill the voter enumeration forms and submit them to the BLOs within the stipulated period (by July 26) and submit the documents later. Notably, the poll panel has not set a specific deadline for submitting the required documents afterward.

INDIA bloc resents SIR

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which is being carried out only in Bihar, where Assembly polls are due in about a couple of months, has been opposed by the INDIA bloc.

The INDIA bloc parties have also decided to flag the issue in the state on July 9 as part of a nationwide strike called by Left-leaning trade unions.

