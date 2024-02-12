Bihar: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote after Opposition walks out

The newly formed NDA government in Bihar on Monday (February 12) won the trust vote in the Assembly, amid a walkout by members of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. In the 243-strong assembly, a total of 129 members voted in favour of the motion of confidence. Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari was in the Chair when the voting took place.

Hazari ordered a headcount after declaring the motion as passed through voice vote, following a request from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, which was seconded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



Kumar had recently dumped the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, of which the RJD was a key constituent, and returned to the NDA fold to form the government with support of the BJP.



Nitish set to order probe



Earlier, taking part in the debate on the motion, the JD(U) chief alleged that the RJD indulged in corrupt practices during the party’s rule in the state, and the new NDA-led government will initiate a probe into it.

Kumar also claimed that during RJD's tenure, several communal riots took place in Bihar. "There was no law and order. The RJD indulged in corrupt practices during its rule (before 2005)... I will get these probed,” he said.

“I have worked for all sections of people. I have worked as per the agreement (BJP-NDA) from 2005-2010. The seven promises that I started in 2015 were my promises, The programmes were started by me. When I saw the RJD was not working in the correct manner, I went back to BJP-NDA. Then, in 2020, I started the second phase of 7 promises, but RJD did not work. So, I have come back (BJP-NDA),” said Nitish Kumar.



Earlier, RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was removed as Bihar Assembly Speaker.



A no-confidence motion to remove Chaudhary was passed in the Assembly with 125 votes in favour and 112 votes against.

RJD MLAs sit on ruling party Benches

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which has lost power, received a jolt inside the Assembly where at least three of its members sat on the ruling party Benches.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised a point of order, taking objection to party MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav sitting among members of the ruling NDA, ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion against Speaker Chaudhary.

However, no ruling was given on the point of order by Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari, who was in the Chair.

Governor’s address

Meanwhile, Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar asserted that rule of law was the "top priority" of the Nitish Kumar government in the state.

The governor made the averment in his customary address to members of both Houses of the state legislature, on the inaugural day of the Budget session.

"Rule of law prevails in the state.....that is the top priority of the government. To improve law and order strength of (police) force has been increased", said Arlekar.

In the course of his speech, which members of the Opposition tried to disrupt by shouting slogans, the governor also spoke about the welfare measures taken by the government.

(With Agency inputs)



