Bihar: Nitish Kumar downplays Lalu's 'doors are always open' remark

Patna, Feb 17 (PTI) A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad caused a flutter by saying "doors were always open for Nitish Kumar", the Bihar Chief Minister on Saturday downplayed the issue, but said he "maintained good relations with allies as well as opponents".

The JD(U) chief was replying to questions from journalists on the remark by Prasad, with whom he was seen warmly shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries inside the assembly premises on Thursday.

"I maintain good relations with allies and leaders of opposition parties. I shake hands with them, whenever I meet them. That's all", Kumar said.

The CM said, "I don't think of who says what... Things were not going well, so I left them (RJD)".

On Friday, Lalu Prasad said, "doors are always open" for Nitish Kumar, days after the latter parted ways with the grand alliance.

Asked whether he will give another chance to Nitish in the future, Lalu said, "Ab aayenge toh dekhenge. Doors are always open".

When asked about cabinet expansion, Kumar said, "Ho Jayega (It will be done). Sab Theek Chal Raha Hai (things are going smoothly".

Sources in the NDA on Saturday indicated that Nitish Kumar's cabinet will be further expanded in two-three days to accommodate legislators belonging to other castes, minorities groups and women.

Those who are expected to be included in the cabinet are BJP leaders Shahnawaz Hussain, Nitin Nabin, Rampreet Paswan, Janak Ram, Shreyashi Singh and JD (U) leaders Sunil Kumar Singh, Madan Sahni, Lesi Singh, Sheila Mandal, Jayant Raj, Ashok Choudhary, said a senior leader of JD(U) on the condition of anonymity. PTI

