Bihar on the boil: Nitish attends temple event with BJP leaders; RJD calls top meet

Amid speculation that he may do yet another volte-face and return to the NDA, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday (January 27) visited Buxar district, bordering Uttar Pradesh, to attend a function where senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey was also present.

Kumar, who was accompanied by his colleague and state minister Ashok Choudhary, inaugurated the beautification work at the famous Baba Brahmeshwar Nath temple in Brahmpur, Buxar.

Interestingly, the project was undertaken by the state tourism department, a portfolio held by Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who skipped the function. No other RJD leader was present there on the occasion.

Notably, Tejashwi did not attend the high tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Friday, organised every year on the occasion of the Republic Day.

No word on alliance



Immediately after the inauguration of beautification work at the famous Baba Brahmeshwar Nath, the CM offered puja there and left for Patna. Union Minister Choubey, who is Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, also did not talk much with the media and left the venue.

When specifically asked about the reason for his presence, Choubey said, “When I contested Lok Sabha polls from Buxar for the first time, I had come to this temple along with the CM. This time also I was present here when the chief minister came for the inauguration. There is nothing to comment on this.”

It may be recalled that Kumar had in July 2022 laid the foundation stone for the beautification project at Baba Brahmeshwar Nath temple complex. It is an ancient temple of Lord Shiva.

RJD in a huddle



Meanwhile, RJD leaders on Saturday gathered at party president Lalu Prasad’s residence in Patna amid fears that the party might be ditched by Nitish Kumar.

Besides Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Deputy CM, and wife Rabri Devi, a former chief minister, were present at the meeting attended by senior leaders, including members of the state legislature.

Incidentally, the RJD is the largest alliance partner in the Mahagathbandhan which includes Congress and three Left parties and falls eight members short of majority in the assembly in the event of Kumar’s JD(U) pulling out.

The ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar appeared to be on tenterhooks amid strong indications that Nitish may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.



(With agency inputs)