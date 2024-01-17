Bihar govt approves Rs 2 lakh each to 94 lakh families for entrepreneurship, self-employment

Patna, Jan 17 (PTI) The Bihar Cabinet approved financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to about 94 lakh families, with a monthly income of Rs 6,000 or less, for entrepreneurship and self-employment under a state government scheme.

"According to the caste-based survey report, Bihar has 94,33,312 families living on an income of Rs 6,000 or less a month. Now, the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each... for entrepreneurship and self-employment under the Bihar Small Entrepreneur Scheme," Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said on Tuesday.

The financial aid will be given to the families only after approval by a committee, which will be headed by the additional chief secretary of the Industries department, he said.

"Under the Bihar Small Entrepreneur Scheme, beneficiaries can invest in small-scale/cottage industries, which include handicrafts, textile, service sectors and electrical items," the senior official said.

The amount will be released in instalments.

The cabinet also increased the compensation to labourers working in unorganised sectors in case of death and disability.

"Labourers (or their families) working in unorganised sectors will now get compensation of Rs 2 lakh (earlier it was Rs 1 lakh) in case of death (unnatural/accidental), and Rs 1 lakh (from Rs 75,000) for permanent disability. Similarly, in case of natural death of a working labourer, his/her family member will get Rs 50,000 as financial assistance," Siddharth said.

Besides, the cabinet approved the expansion of the state government's existing incentives to economically backward classes (EBC) for Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations' preparation. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)