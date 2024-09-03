Bihar: Encephalitis-like ‘mysterious fever’ leaves 3 children dead in Araria

At least three children have died at Raniganj village in Bihar's Araria district following a "mysterious fever" in the past three days, officials said on Tuesday (September 3).

Although family members claimed that the children died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), or brain fever, an illness locally known as "chamki bukhar", the district administration maintained that medical experts are trying to find out the exact reason behind the death.

The deceased were identified as Raunak Kumar (4), Ankush Kumar (2 months) and Gauri Kumar (7).

While Raunak Kumar died on Saturday, Ankush Kumar and Gauri Kumar died following the mysterious fever on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Villagers claimed that more children suffering from mysterious fever were admitted to the nearest government hospital.

Medical experts sent for analysis

Speaking to news agency PTI, Inayat Khan, District Magistrate (DM) of Araria, said, "Yes, it is true that three children have died in Raniganj village in the past three days. The family members have said that the children were suffering from cough and cold and pneumonia-like symptoms. A team of medical experts has been sent to the village to analyse the situation and also find out who else is suffering from cough and cold and pneumonia-like symptoms."

The civil surgeon of Araria district is monitoring the situation, she said.

The exact cause of death of children is not known as family members have already performed their last rites, she said.

Three more children from the same village, suffering from pneumonia-like symptoms, were admitted to the government hospital.

"The doctors are constantly monitoring their conditions. We are keeping a close watch on the situation, and the reason behind the children's death can only be known after medical experts submit their reports," the DM said.

Recently, Chandipura virus ravaged the state of Gujarat.

What is 'chamki bukhar'?

Encephalitis, also known as "chamki bukhar", is a severe brain infection that can lead to serious complications.

Symptoms of encephalitis include fever, confusion, disorientation, seizures, hearing loss, vision impairment, paralysis, and coma. The condition is primarily caused by viral infections but can also result from bacterial, fungal, or parasitic infections.

Certain viruses that cause encephalitis are transmitted through mosquitoes or ticks.

Treatment

Treatment for encephalitis typically involves consulting specialists such as infectious disease doctors, neurologists, paediatricians, or emergency medicine doctors. For those with severe complications, physical, occupational, speech, and psychological therapies may be required.

Prevention strategies include keeping children away from dirty environments, ensuring proper handwashing, providing clean drinking water, and avoiding excessive sun exposure during summer. Besides these measures, children should be made to eat after dark before going to bed to reduce the risk of contracting this disease.

(With agency inputs)