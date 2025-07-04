'Electoral roll revision in Bihar is demonetisation of votes' I Capital Beat

As Bihar undergoes a sudden special intensive revision of its electoral rolls, controversy is brewing. Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPIML), speaks on The Federal's Capital Beat on why this move by the Election Commission (EC) is being likened to a “demonetisation of votes” and what it could mean for democracy in India.

Why did you describe the Election Commission meeting as unfriendly and disappointing?

The only good thing was that the meeting happened and we could present our views. But we expected the Commission to at least acknowledge the people’s genuine fears, worries, and grievances. Instead, the Election Commission appeared smug. Everything we said seemed to fall on deaf ears. The only assurance we got was a generic statement that no eligible voter will be left out. But the real issue is the eligibility test being imposed on 4.5 to 5 crore people in Bihar. It’s nothing short of a citizenship test. Most people simply don’t have the kind of documents now being demanded, and the Commission seemed not to care.

Also read: Bihar: EC to upload 2003 voters’ list; 5 crore people need not submit docs

What logic do you see behind this sudden voter list revision? Does it raise suspicion of a deeper agenda?

The only point we heard during the discussion was that this was supposedly to address allegations that arose after the Maharashtra elections. But that doesn’t justify putting Bihar’s entire electorate through this process. Migration, urbanisation, and demographic changes are routine and can be addressed through regular revisions. This sudden, special revision feels like shock therapy. I told the Commission this reminds people of demonetisation, where the shock was supposed to catch black money holders off guard. But here, why subject voters to such shock therapy? We got no answer.

What was the Election Commission’s response to your concerns about the timing of this exercise?

They didn’t care to explain. We pointed out that after 2003, there have been several elections in Bihar. Were all those held on flawed electoral rolls? If so, are those verdicts invalid too? But the Commission gave no answers.

Also read: Vote from home: Bihar becomes first state to facilitate voting via mobiles

There were reports that leaders had to wait long before the meeting. What happened?

Yes, it was unfortunate. We thought we had a collective appointment, but the Commission made an issue of how many representatives from each party could attend. Some parties only sent one representative, while Congress had more. Still, we could easily have accommodated everyone. But about 45 minutes were wasted sorting this out. Senior leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera had to wait outside. But we chose to focus on raising our concerns rather than get caught up in this.

What is the INDIA alliance’s next move? Will you approach the courts?

Court is definitely an option. But we also need to inform the people. Many voters — especially those working outside Bihar — don’t even know this is happening. We have to ensure they are aware and can respond. Just because the Commission has the power to impose this process doesn’t make it right. We hope that when the people of Bihar raise their voices, the Commission will be forced to listen.

Also read: Discussion: EC's Bihar voter revision sparks disenfranchisement fears

Why are you calling this exercise “vote bandi” or demonetisation of votes?

Because it is exactly that. People are facing massive disenfranchisement. Around 5 crore people have to pass this so-called eligibility test, and many don’t have the required documents. Aadhaar, ration cards, even the Commission’s own voter ID cards aren’t considered valid. This violates the spirit of universal adult franchise. It’s like limiting the right to vote to only those with certain papers — effectively shrinking democracy.

Does this create problems for political parties as well?

This isn’t just about political parties — it affects every voter. But what’s truly strange is the silence and even endorsement from NDA parties. Do they believe their voters won’t be impacted? Everyone in Bihar is affected. This should concern any party that values voters as much as votes.

Do you suspect this is a way to manipulate the mandate?

It does seem like an attempt to create a customised electoral roll based on a citizenship test — something unprecedented. The burden has shifted from the state to the citizen to prove their eligibility. This goes beyond the Election Commission’s role under the Representation of the People Act. It strays into the domain of the Citizenship Act. This isn’t just about Bihar; it could set a precedent for the whole country. The endorsement from NDA parties, without consultation, also raises troubling questions.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)