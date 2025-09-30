Bihar elections 2025: SIR brings down voters to 7.42 crore from 7.89 crore

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The total number of electors in poll-bound Bihar have come down to 7.42 crore in the final electoral roll published on Tuesday from 7.89 crore before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list carried out by the Election Commission.

The final figure is, however, more than 7.24 crore electors named in the draft list issued on August 1, which had removed 65 lakh voters from the original list on various accounts, including deaths, migration and duplication of voters.

The EC said that 3.66 lakh voters were removed from the draft roll while 21.53 lakh were added following the month-long evaluation of documents submitted by prospective voters and objections filed by parties and individuals.

The final figure may change marginally after supplementary lists are published during the poll process.

The EC's exercise has drawn sharp protests from the Opposition, which has accused the poll watchdog of working at the behest of the ruling BJP, a charge it has flatly rejected. PTI

