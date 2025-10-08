Video | Who will win Bihar 2025: NDA or INDIA?

The schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 has been officially announced by the Election Commission. Voting will take place in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with the results being declared on November 14. The stage is set for a high-stakes contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.

The NDA comprises JD(U), BJP, and allies, with Nitish Kumar seeking another term as the state’s chief minister. The INDIA bloc, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, along with Congress and other partners, aims to end the long-standing rule of the NDA in Bihar.

India bloc strength

The INDIA bloc enjoys a loyal Muslim-Yadav vote base representing roughly 30 per cent of the electorate. Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad, has energized Bihar’s youth and projected a fresh image for the alliance. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigning statewide has added momentum to the opposition’s efforts.

Despite that, the alliance faces internal challenges. The RJD is dominated by the Yadav family, many of whom are involved in legal issues, including the land-for-jobs scam under investigation by the ED. These internal dynamics often pull Tejashwi’s attention towards party management rather than the broader electoral campaign.

Key opportunities

Tejashwi has positioned himself as a leader addressing unemployment and law-and-order concerns. The INDIA bloc can leverage its “Mandal” legacy to appeal to historically underrepresented communities and consolidate the Muslim vote alongside partners like Congress and CPI(ML) Liberation.

The alliance has also staged statewide protests regarding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, claiming alleged vote theft. Whether this activism translates into votes remains to be seen.

NDA outlook

The NDA’s strengths lie in Nitish Kumar’s populist governance and strategic alliances. Its incumbency and experience in managing Bihar’s complex political landscape give it an edge, even as the INDIA bloc rallies youth support.

Managing ambitious leaders and keeping coalition cohesion intact will be crucial for the Opposition, while the NDA must maintain its established support base.

As Bihar heads to the polls, the question remains: can Tejashwi Yadav and the INDIA bloc convert youth energy, alliances, and political experience into victory, or will Nitish Kumar’s NDA retain power?

