Bihar elections 2025: Modi slams RJD-Congress, Lalu hits back

With five months to go for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kickstarted the NDA campaign with a fiery rally in Siwan. In a sharp attack, he branded the RJD-Congress alliance “anti-Bihar” and accused them of decades of misrule.

Modi’s speech signaled the beginning of an intense political showdown, with a clear message: vote for development over dynasty, and growth over jungle raj.

Modi targets Opposition

Addressing a large crowd in Siwan, PM Modi didn’t hold back. He accused the Congress and RJD of stalling Bihar’s progress for decades and fostering corruption and chaos.

“RJD and Congress are anti-Bihar and anti-investment,” said Modi, blaming the alliance for the state’s backwardness and broken promises.

His remarks were aimed at creating a sharp contrast between the NDA’s development narrative and the opposition’s past governance record.

Lalu’s poetic counter

It didn’t take long for the opposition to hit back. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav responded on X (formerly Twitter) in his signature style, using weather metaphors to take a dig at Modi’s speech.

“Today, there's a heavy downpour of lies, false promises and illusions. Along with thunder, there are even hailstones of tempting offers. Be careful,” Lalu warned.

Tejashwi joins the fray

Adding to the counterattack, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also questioned both the Chief Minister and Prime Minister for failing to address the real issues of the people.

The opposition’s coordinated response underlines the heated political environment building up in Bihar, with both sides ready for a long, noisy campaign.

Poll pulse rising

With more rallies and jibes expected in the coming weeks, Bihar is set for a fiercely contested election. The BJP-led NDA is banking on Modi’s popularity and the development plank, while the RJD-Congress alliance is looking to consolidate its base by attacking governance gaps and rising costs.

Expect more political fireworks as Bihar braces for one of its most polarised electoral battles in recent years.

