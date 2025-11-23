Bihar to appoint convenors to promote Sanatan Dharma statewide

A council of the Bihar government, which supervises the activities of registered temples and mutts in, has decided to nominate convenors in all districts with an aim to promote 'Sanatan Dharma' across the state.

An official on Sunday (November 23) said that the Bihar State Religious Trust Council (BSRTC) will nominate 38 convenors who will work in coordination with the chief priests of all registered temples and mutts in their respective areas. There are a total of 2,499 temples and mutts which are registered with the BSRTC.

"The council has decided to nominate convenors in all districts to work for the promotion and propagation of 'Sanatan Dharma' in coordination with registered temples and mutts across the state," BSRTC Chairman Ranbir Nandan told PTI.

Process to begin soon

Nandan also said that the process of selecting district-wise convenors will begin in a day or two, and the "convenors will be selected among the mahants (chief priests) only."

The council, which comes under the Law Department of the Bihar government, maintains the records of assets of registered temples, mutts and trusts in the state and also supervises their activities.

“The convenors will also ensure that all registered temples and mutts in their respective districts hold 'Satyanarayan Katha' and 'Bhagwati Puja' on full moon and new moon days respectively every month. They will ensure that all registered temples and mutts spread the message among the masses about the importance of these two pujas," he said.

Dedicated space for "akharas"

Nandan further stated people should also be encouraged to hold these pujas in their houses every month, adding that the convenors will ensure that all registered religious places create a dedicated space for "akharas" to practise physical culture.

“The council is of the view that temples and mutts must also carry out social activities and measures of social reforms. There is a need to spread the importance of our festivals, pujas and values and Sanatan Dharma”, said the BSRTC chairman, adding that the festivals are a "vibrant expression of ecological harmony, devotion, and community participation".

International conclave on Sanatan Dharma'

The council is also preparing to hold an international conclave on the promotion of 'Sanatan Dharma' at Rajgir in the coming months, he said.

"We have also decided to launch a ‘Dharmik’ (religious) calendar in which all festivals, pujas and other religious activities of 'Sanatan Dharma' will be highlighted," he said, adding these calendars will be distributed among the people across the state through registered temples and mutts.

(With agency inputs)