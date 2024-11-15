Bihar: Cocaine worth Rs 42 crore seized, 1 arrested

Patna, Nov 15 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) claimed to have busted a major drug racket with the arrest of one person in Bihar, with 4.2 kg of cocaine, which could have fetched Rs 42 crore in the contraband market.

A DRI official said that the anti-smuggling agency had received a tip-off that a person, who had smuggled the narcotic substance into India from Thailand via Bhutan, was in Bihar.

He was caught in the north Bihar town of Muzaffarpur on Wednesday when a thorough search of his trolley bag led to the recovery of "a white powdery substance".

"A sample test conducted using NDPS Field Testing Kit by the DRI officers confirmed that it was cocaine," said the official, adding, that the accused revealed he was on his way to Delhi where "the consignment was to be delivered to some unknown persons".

The person has been arrested and further investigations were on. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)