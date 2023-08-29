Bihar CM Nitish: Fearing loss, BJP may advance 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The Lok Sabha elections are likely to be advanced because the BJP fears that it will suffer more with the passage of time due to Opposition unity, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday (August 29).



West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee too had said on Monday that she expected the general elections could be held in December this year or in January next year.

The last Lok Sabha elections were held in April-May 2019.

Asked about Banerjee’s statement, Kumar said in Nalanda: "I have been saying it for seven to eight months that the NDA government might go for early Lok Sabha polls fearing more loss to the BJP due to Opposition unity.

"Therefore, all Opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

“I repeat that I have no desire for myself, I have no personal ambitions. My only wish is to unite the maximum number of parties (opposed to the BJP) before the elections," he added.

Expanding INDIA

Nitish Kumar declined to say if he more parties were expected to join the Opposition INDIA alliance.

"We have taken initiatives for unity among the opposition parties. The INDIA coalition will further strengthen after the Mumbai meeting on August 31 and September 1," he said.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the new campus of the Nalanda Open University, the Janata Dal-United leader said the exercise for caste survey has been completed in Bihar.

"Now, the data is being compiled and it will soon be published. The final data will enable the government to work for the development of various sections of society, including those who are deprived.

“This will help us to know which areas require development. Let the detailed data be published, I am sure that other states will also follow it," he said.

Nitish Kumar said the decision to hold the caste-based survey was unanimous, and taken by the leaders of all political parties, including the BJP.

"I am not paying any attention to what they are saying. Why is the Centre maintaining silence over the delay in the census? The exercise should have been completed in 2021. They (BJP leaders) should say something about it," he said.

(With agency inputs)