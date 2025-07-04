Bihar: Cong to give away free pads to 5L women; Rahul’s photo on packets sparks row

The Congress’s attempt to woo women voters in Bihar by distributing free sanitary napkins has triggered a political slugfest in the poll-bound state, with the JD(U) and BJP objecting to Rahul Gandhi’s photographs on the packets.

Congress’s poll tool

The Grand Old Party, as part of its Priyadarshini Udaan Yojana – that aims to sensitise women on menstrual hygiene – on Friday (July 4) announced that it will distribute free sanitary pads to over 5 lakh women in the state. State Congress chief Rajesh Kumar announced the launch of the drive at BPCC headquarters Sadaqat Ashram, where women's wing national president Alka Lamba was also present.

“This drive is in line with the promise of Rs 2,500 monthly stipend under the Mai Bahin Samman Yojana that INDIA bloc would implement upon coming to power. We intend to provide free sanitary napkins," Kumar said while displaying the pad packets meant for distribution.

The packets feature a photo of Rahul along with the Congress’s election promise to give Rs 2,500 per month to women from poor families.

Congress anti-women: BJP

The NDA comprising JD(U) and BJP were quick to criticise the move, especially the use of Rahul’s photo on the packets.

“An insult of women of Bihar with Rahul Gandhi's picture on sanitary pad! Congress is an Anti-Women party! Women of Bihar will teach the Congress and RJD a lesson," BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted on X.

JD(U) MLC and spokesman Neeraj Kumar alleged "the Congress seems to have taken a leaf out of the book of its ally RJD, which has been known for a lumpen style of politics".

He added, "Our leader Nitish Kumar has been tirelessly working for women's empowerment and the results are for all to see. But the Congress has insulted the dignity of women".

‘No sense of propriety’

Echoing similar views, BJP spokesman Kuntal Krishna alleged, "Whatever needs to be done for women in Bihar is being done by the government. But the Congress, which is worried about its prospects in the upcoming assembly polls, has shown its ideological bankruptcy. Its leader Rahul Gandhi has been notorious for lacking a sense of propriety. The trait seems to have afflicted the party, in which sycophancy reigns supreme".

Congress hits back

Meanwhile, Lamba hit back with a post on X, saying, "In the modern era, the question is not why Rahul Gandhi's photos are there on the packets. The question is why our daughters in Bihar are still compelled to use pieces of cloth during their menstruation cycle and fall ill. The BJP has always had an anti-women mindset".