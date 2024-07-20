Bihar: 7 arrested for writing teacher’s job test on behalf of candidates

Purnea/Jehanabad/Muzaffarpur, Jul 20 (PTI) Bihar Police has arrested seven persons over the past 24 hours for allegedly appearing in the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) on behalf of actual candidates.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting TRE-3 from July 19 to July 22, with around 6 lakh aspirants taking the test at 400 examination centres across 27 districts. The BPSC had previously cancelled TRE-3 held on March 15 due to a question paper leak.

In a statement on Saturday, Purnea district police said three persons — Subodh Kumar, Ravi Ranjan Kumar, and Santosh Kumar — were arrested on Friday from an exam centre in Rambagh. Their impersonation was detected through biometric fingerprint scans.

"In Muzaffarpur, police arrested one Rajeev Kumar from the examination centre at Niteshwar Singh College on charges of impersonation," Mohan Kumar, superintendent of the centre, told reporters. On Friday, police had arrested an impersonator from the same centre.

In Jehanabad, two more impersonators were apprehended from an exam centre in Gautambudh Nagar on Saturday, Aditya Vishwakarma, inspector at Town police station, said. PTI

